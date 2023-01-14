Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper & technical advisor Cech salty about Fernandes' goal vs Man City as 'rulemakers don't understand game'

Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial goal for Manchester United against City on Saturday and former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech was not impressed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United beat City 2-1 in the derby on Saturday in a game which saw Bruno Fernandes equalise in controversial style. Marcus Rashford had been clearly offside before Fernandes swept the ball past Ederson, but the goal was allowed to stand because the England international was deemed not to be interefering with play. Cech, who worked as a technical advisor at Chelsea last season, expressed his displeasure at the rules after watching the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision to let the goal stand angered Man City, and Erik ten Hag admitted after the win he could understand why Pep Guardiola's side were so annoyed. Saturday's victory means Man Utd are now just one point behind the defending champions in second place in the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will aim to continue their winning streak on Thursday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.