Everton's Kean joins PSG on season-long loan

The Italy international will swap Merseyside for Paris and the Premier League for last season's Ligue 1 winners and Champions League finalists

The Italy international will swap Merseyside for Paris and the Premier League for last season's Ligue 1 winners and Champions League finalists on a short-term move that does not include an obligation to buy.

Kean has made 37 appearances for the Toffees since he joined from in a €30 million (£27m/$33m) last August.

But the 20-year-old has struggled to settle at Goodison Park, netting just four goals to date - two of which have been in this season's .

The former Bianconeri starlet has been afforded limited game time by Carlo Ancelotti in the top-flight this term, with just 13 minutes under his belt off the bench across the first four games of the season, including a one-minute cameo against .

He has played little in 's surprise rise to the top of the Premier League standings, with the club one of only a few sides yet to slump to a defeat across the opening weeks.

That struggle for minutes has compounded an already frustrating stay in the North West of , one that saw him criticised by the club for the decision to throw a house party during the first coronavirus lockdown in April.

However, he will hope to now turn over a new leaf with his move to the French heavyweights, who are looking to seal another domestic crown this term as well as go one better than August's second-place finish in the Champions League behind winners .

Kean will link up with fellow Italy teammates Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi, and will wear the number 18 shirt for Les Parisiens.

