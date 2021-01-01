European champions Lyon sign Everton midfielder Egurrola

The Spain international leaves England after just four months to join the seven-time Champions League winners

European champions have signed Spanish midfielder Damaris Egurrola from on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Egurrola only signed for the Toffees last summer but the French giants have triggered a release clause in her contract, one suggested to be worth around €100,000.

The 21-year-old becomes Lyon’s second signing of the January window after they announced the arrival of exciting United States international Catarina Macario.

More teams

" , thank you for everything! You made me feel at home from day one, coming to a new country, a new team, but you made me feel confident and comfortable right away," Egurrola wrote on her Twitter account.

"These months have been amazing for me, I’ve had the chance to be part of this great team, to make my debut at Goodison, to play a final at Wembley, and to play a derby... so many things in such a short time.

"I’m blessed to have met all the girls and staff here, and I wish you all the best! [I] never had the chance to play with the fans, but I can assure that I’ve received all your strength and support since the first day I arrived. Time for me to go, it was a pleasure, and go Toffees!"

L’Olympique Lyonnais informe de l’arrivée de la milieu de terrain internationale espagnole, @damarisegu, en provenance d’Everton, pour une durée de 3 ans et demie soit jusqu’au 30 juin 2024. 🔴🔵#BienvenueDamaris



👉 https://t.co/s2CTVJFuj4 pic.twitter.com/u1JiL3NGqg — OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) January 20, 2021

The international made 12 appearances during her short time with Everton, starting the Women’s FA Cup final in November at Wembley which Manchester City won 3-1 after extra time.

Her exit leaves Everton in a difficult position. With Rikke Sevecke out injured, the Danish centre-back having become a key player since arriving at the club last summer, Egurrola was helping to fill a huge hole in the defence.

Article continues below

Everton boss Willie Kirk highlighted the need for a centre-back during this window as a result, confirming in a press conference earlier this month that the club had already missed out on a defender they had been targeting, though he said he expects at least one signing to be confirmed this week.

As for Lyon, reports suggest their January business isn’t done yet. RMC Sport reported recently that as well as signing a midfielder in the coming days, Egurrola ticking that box, the club were also in discussions with striker Vivianne Miedema.

Miedema, the Women’s Super League’s all-time top goalscorer, has a contract with the Gunners that expires in the summer of 2022. Arsenal are in talks with the 24-year-old regarding a new deal.