Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full
Getty/Goal
Manchester United face a trip to Kazakhstan in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana while Arsenal will face last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.
Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio in Group E.
Europa League 2019-20 groups in full
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Sevilla
|Dynamo Kiev
|Basel
|Sporting CP
|APOEL
|FC Copenhagen
|Krasnodar
|PSV
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Lazio
|Arsenal
|Porto
|CSKA Moscow
|Celtic
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Young Boys
|Ludogorets
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|Group I
|Group J
|Group K
|Group L
|Wolfsburg
|Roma
|Besiktas
|Manchester United
|Gent
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Braga
|Astana
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...