Euro 96 on ITV: Full list of matches on UK TV and live streamed from England finals
The summer of 1996 saw England host the European Championship and there was an air of optimism around the country as the Three Lions geared up for the tournament.
Baddiel and Skinner sang about football coming home, giving rise to an instant terrace anthem, while Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Co. gave reason for belief that they could end a 30-year wait for success.
With no European Championship to look forward to this summer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV has decided to broadcast the classic tournament.
So, if you fancy indulging in some Nineties nostalgia, or maybe you're keen to see it for the first time, Goal brings you all you need to know about how to watch Euro 96.
Euro 96 on ITV: Matches on TV & live stream
All games will be available to watch here on the ITV Hub and England's matches, as well as the final, will be shown on ITV 4.
You can see the full list of games below:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV channel
|May 11
|England vs Switzerland
|6:15pm
|ITV 4 / ITV Hub
|May 12
|Spain vs Bulgaria
|1pm
|ITV Hub
|May 12
|Germany vs Czech Republic
|4pm
|ITV Hub
|May 12
|Denmark vs Portugal
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 13
|Scotland vs Netherlands
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 13
|France vs Romania
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 14
|Italy vs Russia
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 14
|Croatia vs Turkey
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 15
|Bulgaria vs Romania
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 15
|Switzerland vs Netherlands
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 16
|Portugal vs Turkey
|1pm
|ITV Hub
|May 16
|Czech Republic vs Italy
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 17
|France vs Spain
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 17
|Scotland vs England
|6:45pm
|ITV 4 / ITV Hub
|May 18
|Russia vs Germany
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 18
|Croatia vs Denmark
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 19
|France vs Bulgaria
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 19
|Romania vs Spain
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 20
|Netherlands vs England
|6:30pm
|ITV 4 / ITV Hub
|May 20
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 21
|Croatia vs Portugal
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 21
|Turkey vs Denmark
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 22
|Russia vs Czech Republic
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 22
|Italy vs Germany
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 23
|England vs Spain
|6:45pm
|ITV 4 / ITV Hub
|May 24
|France vs Netherlands
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 25
|Germany vs Croatia
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 26
|Czech Republic vs Portugal
|7pm
|ITV Hub
|May 27
|France vs Czech Republic
|3pm
|ITV Hub
|May 28
|Germany vs England
|6:45pm
|ITV 4 / ITV Hub
|May 29
|Germany vs Czech Republic
|6:45pm
|ITV 4 / ITV Hub
ITV will show games from Euro 96 this May, starting with England's 1-1 draw against Switzerland at Wembley - the much-anticipated opening game of the competition - on May 11.
After that, the grudge match between 'old enemies' England and Scotland will be shown on Sunday May 17, meaning you'll be able to round off your weekend with some Gascoigne magic and the infamous 'Dentist's Chair'.
On Wednesday May 20, England's final group game against a much-fancied Netherlands side - the Alan Shearer-Teddy Sheringham Show - will be broadcast
The evening of Saturday May 23 will see the tense quarter-final clash against Spain and the Three Lions' joyous penalty shootout victory.
Then, on Thursday May 28 ITV will show the classic semi-final showdown against bitter rivals Germany, featuring the penalty shootout theatrics of Andreas Moller and the heartache of Gareth Southgate.
Finally, if you can bear to stick it, the Euro 96 final between Germany and Czech Republic - who were group-stage opponents - will then be shown on ITV on Friday May 29.