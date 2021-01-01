Estudiantes vs Gimnasia: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Pincha's renovated Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi plays host to its first derby for more than a decade on Sunday

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

How to watch Estudiantes

After suffering a disastrous 2020, Estudiantes have improved under the stewardship of ex-Atletico Tucuman coach Ricardo Zielinski.

The Pincha began the weekend inside the Group 1 play-off positions after nine rounds of the Copa Liga Profesional, winning four of their matches and losing just twice to date.

Sunday's match will have special significance, being the first La Plata derby played at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi since the ground was closed for renovations more than 15 years ago.

Gimnasia's 2020 campaign was overshadowed by the death of coach Diego Maradona, which provoked worldwide mourning for the Argentina legend.

But the Lobo nevertheless fought through to the latter stages of the Copa Maradona, finishing third in their final group to narrowly miss out on a place in the decider.

The current Copa has proved a tougher prospect, with Gimnasia sitting 10th in Group 2 with just two victories to date.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 18 11:45pm/2:45pm Estudiantes vs Gimnasia Fanatiz

Estudiantes vs Gimnasia team news

Estudiantes will be without Covid-positive Mauro Diaz, while Lucas Rodriguez, Fernando Tobio and David Ayala through injury.

Gimnasia are on the mend after a crippling coronavirus outbreak that grounded 17 first-teamers, and should be close to full strength to take on their La Plata rivals.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

