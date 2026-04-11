ESPN viewers have shown zero sympathy after the sensational interview, branding the subject a “money-grubber.”

Michel Vlap returned to familiar turf at De Grolsch Veste on Friday, watching FC Twente host FC Volendam from the stands. The Al-Ahli midfielder visibly enjoyed his visit to Enschede and immediately felt at home again. Despite living in Qatar, his bond with the club remains intact.

The Dutchman seizes every chance to follow Twente at close quarters whenever his schedule permits, and this time he was quick to grab a seat among the fans in the stands. Catching up with his former teammates clearly lifted his spirits.

“I was home for a short while a month and a half ago, and now I’m back,” Vlap told ESPN’s camera. “The lads were already saying: ‘You really miss us, don’t you?’ Of course I miss the lads. When you’re sitting in the stadium as a supporter, it’s wonderful,” he added with a smile, underlining the club’s special place in his heart.

Yet his stay in Qatar is less carefree because of the war in the Middle East, and he paints a nuanced picture of life there.

“It’s not a pleasant situation, let’s be honest. You notice it a lot, but fortunately I do feel safe. That’s the most important thing,” he says. Vlap remains alert to developments and is weighing his options.

For now his family remains in the Netherlands, a deliberate choice. “I’ve decided my wife and child should stay there. As long as I feel safe, it’s fine. If the situation worsens and I no longer feel comfortable, I’ll reassess my options,” he adds, leaving the door open for a potential move.

Viewers have shown zero sympathy

Under the ESPN clip on Instagram, few commenters express sympathy for the midfielder’s plight. They argue he prioritised money and should now accept the consequences.

Typical responses include: “All for the money, and now he’s complaining,” “No sympathy whatsoever,” “Don’t whinge after the fact, money-grubber” and “Whinger, you went there yourself to cash in.”

One cynic notes, “Last year he wanted to move to Russia—another unappealing destination—so this is no surprise.” Others chime in, “The guy went to Russia for the money.”







