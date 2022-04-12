eSerie A 2022 - The quarter-finals live on GOAL!

It is day one of the Final Eight of the eSerie A TIM 2022: the best teams in Italy face off in the quarter-finals in home and away matches, in their first step in the race for the Scudetto.

The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for tomorrow, to decide the club and the player who are crowned Italian champions.

Here's the schedule and what to expect from today's play.

The games

The games are well-balanced and the results could go either way: Sampdoria, unbeaten in the regular season after beating Inter eSports in the playoffs, face Venezia FC, who arrived at the Final Eight from the lose's bracket after eliminating Hellas Verona FC eSports.

Torino FC eSports Team, the most prolific team of the regular season, take on Empoli Esports FC, while the U.S. Salernitana 1909 Esports will face Fiorentina Esports.

Finally, the two-legged match between AC Milan Qlash and Sassuolo Esports closes the quarter-finals.

The calendar

Times are BST and may undergo slight changes.

Quarter-Finals - First leg

- Sampdoria vs. Venezia FC (3.20pm)

- U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports vs. Fiorentina Esports (4.15 pm)

- Torino FC eSports Team vs. Empoli Esports FC (5.15 pm)

- AC Milan Qlash vs. Sassuolo Esports (6.15 pm)

Quarter-Finals - Second leg

- Venezia FC vs Sampdoria (3.40 pm)

- Fiorentina Esports vs U.S. Salernitana 1919 Esports (4.35 pm)

- Empoli Esports FC vs Torino FC eSports Team (5.35pm)

- Sassuolo Esports vs AC Milan Qlash (6.35pm)