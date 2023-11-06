When will Erling Haaland return from injury? Pep Guardiola offers update on Man City goal machine

Pep Guardiola revealed whether Erling Haaland will take the field for Manchester City's Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Guardiola's update on Haaland

Twisted his ankle against Bournemouth

Trained with first-team on Monday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian goal machine twisted his ankle and limped off the pitch at half-time during City's Premier League 6-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday. After the game, manager Guardiola claimed that the striker's condition was not too serious and that he was subbed off just as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, the City boss provided an update on Haaland's condition, stating that he consult the team's doctor before making a final call on whether the player will start on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, he said: "We will train this afternoon so I don't know. I spoke with the doctor and him. Yesterday he said he felt much better but I don't know. Tomorrow I will listen to the doctor. If he says he doesn’t have pain, I will consider letting him play. There are lots of days to recover [before we play Chelsea on Sunday]. Right now, if Erling doesn’t play, Julian [Alvarez] is going to play there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Later in the day though, the former Borussia Dortmund star was seen training with the first-team.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With a crucial Premier League game against Chelsea coming up for the club after the Young Boys clash, Guardiola may consider resting Haaland.