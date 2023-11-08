WATCH: 'You can't do this' - Erling Haaland reluctantly swaps shirts with Mohamed Ali Camara at half-time as Young Boys captain is slammed for 'embarrassing' request in defeat to Man City

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland was asked to swap shirts after just 45 minutes of his team's Champions League clash with Young Boys.

Man City beat Young Boys

Haaland asked for shirt at half-time

Reluctantly agrees to hand it over

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland scored twice as Manchester City booked their place in the last-16 of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Young Boys. The striker also swapped shirts at half-time with Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara, although he appeared very reluctant to do so. Haaland was heard saying "you can't do this" before then handing over his famous No. 9 jersey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camara was slammed for his early request by commentators. "100 per cent not having it," said former Rangers striker Ally McCoist on TNT Sports. "That’s embarrassing."

Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky also seemed unimpressed and vowed to talk with his player about the incident. "I didn’t see that, that’s news to me. I’m a little bit surprised about that right now. On the other hand I don’t think it has anything to do with the game, but I’ll have a word with him. Maybe Erling asked him," he said. "At the end of the day I don’t think this has anything to do with the performance but I will have a word with the player."

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City head to Chelsea next in the Premier League, with the two teams set to meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.