Erling Haaland told how he can score '100 goals per week' and win the quadruple with Man City

Thierry Henry tells Erling Haaland how he can score 100 goals per week and guide Manchester City to a quadruple win.

Henry has advice for Haaland

Haaland scored 52 goals for Manchester City

Was top scorer in the Premier League and Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? After bagging a historic Treble with Manchester City, Erling Haaland asked for Thierry Henry's advice on how to further improve his game. The Arsenal legend responded by explaining that the Norwegian should now focus on using his right foot more while scoring goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry said, "If Haaland starts to go on his right foot and finishing with his right across the same run he makes on the left, it's over. He'll score 100 goals per week.

"I said it on air. I think in the box there is nothing you can learn, what you do is second to none. But, back to the goal, going onto your right sometimes, making the runs where you don't want to go. There are some things you can learn, but then they will go to the quadruple!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland had a dream debut season for Manchester City where he scored 52 goals in 53 matches in all competitions. He was the top goalscorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League and played a crucial role in the Cityzens' treble-winning campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? Erling Haaland will now be enjoying a well-deserved break before re-joining the squad for the club's pre-season in July. Pep Guardiola's side are set to visit Asia this time for their preparation for the 2023-24 season.