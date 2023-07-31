'When you're not living the right life, you get killed' - Erik ten Hag sends out strong warning to Man Utd players

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed how he had to change the way his players ate, slept and recovered from matches when he took charge

Ten Hag admits 'standards were not right'

Dutchman tasked with knocking squad into shape

Made changes to sleeping and eating habits

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman has issued a brutal warning to his players ahead of the coming season, telling them they cannot live "the sensational life" if they want to cope with the gruelling nature of elite football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For all the players, you have to live the right life. Professional football is tough, so in general our players can't match the sensational life playing top football," Ten Hag said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "Top football is tough nowadays: 60 games a year in club football, 10 international games. So 70 games means that every third or fourth day you have to match the highest physical levels. When you're not living the right life, you get killed. What is important? Sleep, recovery, nutrition. Three key areas and when you don't do this right, you have a problem. You can't perform." So when you ask me about [Marcus] Rashford, the same counts for Raphael Varane and every player. You will not reach the levels when you don't do the things right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman explained that he was surprised at the squad's customs when he took over as United manager last year and had to overhaul their habits. He added: "So I think in general when I came in at Man United, the standards were not right. That's true. I demand the highest standards in sleep, recovery and nutrition because that makes the difference if you can perform every third or fourth day. We had to improve. That is the demand for every top football player, so at Man United we are demanding the highest standards."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag had been asked if he was concerned about Rashford's lifestyle but he insisted he was talking about his entire squad. "So when you ask me about [Marcus] Rashford, the same counts for Raphael Varane and every player. You will not reach the levels when you don't do the things right," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side return to Old Trafford on August 5 to play Lens in their penultimate pre-season match.