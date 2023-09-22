'I know my players' - Defiant Erik ten Hag unconcerned by alleged leaks from Man Utd dressing room as he insists report of squad unrest 'doesn't change anything' ahead of Burnley clash

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is not concerned by reports of a rift between him and his Manchester United players amid the team's dire run of results

Ten Hag not bothered by talk of rift

Players reportedly believe he has favourites

Faces must-win game at Burnley

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman is enduring his toughest period since taking charge of United in July 2022 and has lost his last three matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, his side have conceded three or more goals in their last three matches for the first time since 1978. And it has been reported that some players are unhappy with his tactics and management style.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know if it's a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are okay with it," Ten Hag told a press conference. "At United, you have to win every game so it doesn't change anything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag had an excellent first campaign with United, leading them to the Carabao Cup and a third-placed finish in the Premier League, but is now on the back foot after losing to Tottenham, Arsenal and Brighton in the league and being beaten 4-3 at Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League fixture. However, the manager said he was not surprised by how difficult his second campaign has been. He said: "No. It's my second year. I know it's not always going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That's what we're doing. In the dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight."

WHAT NEXT? United urgently need to take all three points from Saturday's trip to Burnley to kickstart their flailing season and boost morale.