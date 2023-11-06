Erik ten Hag backed by Sir Alex Ferguson! Man Utd legend urges club to stick by under-fire manager despite disappointing start to season

Erik ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United, but he has the full backing of the club's former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

  • Sir Alex backs Ten Hag
  • Worst United start to season in 61 years
  • Ferguson calls for patience

WHAT HAPPENED? United have endured their worst start to a season in 61 years, but according to the Sun, club legend Ferguson is right behind Ten Hag. The newspaper reports that Ferguson has "unwavering support" for the Dutchman and feels it would be wrong to dismiss him at this point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Poor performances - and uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership - have thrown Ten Hag's future into doubt. Yet Sir Alex is ready to back the Dutch manager all the way. The Scot is said to believe the ex-Ajax boss has the "character and mentality required to turn the club around" and will tell the Red Devils' investors to stick by him.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? A last-gasp win at Fulham on Saturday might have saved Ten Hag his job. His next task is turning United's Champions League campaign around when they take on Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.

