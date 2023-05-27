'He wants it' - Erik ten Hag says he expects Marcus Rashford to renew his contract at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to sign a new contract at the club.

Rashford's deal expires next summer

Ten Hag expects striker to commit future

Rashford has scored 17 league goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag says that he believes Rashford will put pen to paper at Old Trafford soon enough, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2023-24 season. The 25-year-old has been in electric form this season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions as United have qualified for the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told Viaplay: "I expect Marcus Rashford to renew. He wants it. Manchester United wants it. He is a child of this club, so I assume this will happen."

The Dutchman also warned his striker he wants even more goals next season, adding: "I am happy that finally a player of Manchester United is able to score 30 goals again. But next year the numbers have to be higher."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford joined United as a child, and has been with the club since 2005. During his time with the club, he has won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Europa League. He has tallied over 350 appearances for the Red Devils, and has also won 51 caps for England.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will hope to help United to more cup glory as they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Should they win, they will stop City's dreams of winning the treble, as they are also in the Champions League final against Inter.