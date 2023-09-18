'That is the truth' - Erik ten Hag makes bizarre comment on Brighton's spending power after Man Utd slump to defeat to the Seagulls despite £170m summer spree

Brighton handed Manchester United their third defeat in just five matches as they won 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's bizarre comment on Brighton's spending

Cost of Brighton's starting lineup against United was £16.2m

United splashed £170m in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? After the humiliating defeat, the Dutch manager made a bizarre claim when he was asked about the difference in spending power between the two clubs. Ten Hag claimed that the Seagulls spent as much money as any other top team in the Premier League including United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters about Brighton's spending, Ten Hag said, "I think all the teams are spending a lot of money. I think also Brighton, they spend money as everyone is doing and when Man United is coming, it inflates the price and that is also the truth."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per BBC, the combined cost of the starting lineup that Roberto De Zerbi fielded against the Red Devils was £16.2m (€18.8/$20.5m). In comparison, United spent a total of £170million in the summer transfer window to sign players like Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils are next up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.