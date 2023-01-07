Player victimised by Eric Bailly's reckless red-card kick admitted to intensive care as precaution

On-loan Marseille defender Eric Bailly saw red for a reckless challenge that left his opponent hospitalised and needing intensive care.

Marseille defender Eric Bailly, on-loan from Manchester United, was sent off in the Coupe de France on Saturday against fourth-tier Hyeres FC.

The centre-back saw red for a reckless and very high challenge on midfielder Moussa N’Diaye after just 15 minutes of the match.

N'Diaye required lengthy treatment on the pitch and was then taken off and transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Hyeres president Mourad Boudjellal has subsequently offered an update and revealed that N'Diaye has now been transferred to intensive care.

"He was transferred to Hospital Nord in Marseille, and they admitted him to intensive care as a precaution," he told the AFP. "We pray that everything goes well for him. He's a great lad and one of our best players."

Assistant coach Zaki Noubir provided a positive update, saying it was "more fear than harm, nothing serious, perhaps a concussion."

Marseille went on to win the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Alexis Sanchez and Bamba Dieng.