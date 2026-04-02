Enrique mocks the leak of his salary amount

Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain’s coach, mocked the leak of his salary, confirming that he earns a high wage, but believing the matter should not be discussed publicly.

The French newspaper “L’Équipe” indicated that Enrique is the highest-paid coach in the French league, earning one million euros per month, well ahead of his closest pursuers: Paulo Fonseca (350,000 euros with Lyon) and Habib Beye (230,000 euros with Marseille).

When asked about the issue, the Spanish coach did not deny receiving a large salary, but expressed surprise at the belief by some that it could affect the dressing room.

He said at a press conference on Thursday, sarcastically: “Do you think the players care about my salary?”

He added: “I think talking about this is out of place. Yes, I’m one of the highest-paid coaches in the world… and that’s good for me.”

Since arriving in Paris in 2023, Enrique may extend his current contract, which runs until 2027, while receiving a significant pay rise commensurate with the great work he has done with the team.

The former Spain national team coach has won 10 titles with the club, including a historic sextuple in 2025, as well as delivering the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

According to “L’Équipe,” his salary in the new contract could reach 20 million euros annually, putting him among the world’s highest-paid, in a list topped by Diego Simeone (29.8 million euros with Atlético Madrid), Simone Inzaghi (25.1 million euros with Al Hilal), and Pep Guardiola (23.8 million euros with Manchester City).

After the international break, Paris Saint-Germain return to action against Toulouse tomorrow, Friday, ahead of a crowded schedule featuring six matches in six weeks, with the ambition of achieving a Champions League double.

The team also host Liverpool on Tuesday, before the return leg in England six days later.