England Women's 2022 fixtures & results: World Cup qualifying group, Euros & Lionesses' match schedule in full

Ameé Ruszkai
Getty

A complete guide to the Lionesses' year, including fixtures at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, 2023 World Cup qualifiers and the Arnold Clark Cup

It is set to be a huge year for England women's national team as they prepare to host the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro this summer, with hopes that they can lift the trophy.

The Lionesses had an eventful 2021, with three different people holding the role of head coach over the year, but ended the year in strong form under new boss Sarina Wiegman, scoring 53 goals and conceding none in her first six games.

However, those fixtures were World Cup qualifiers in which England were favourites to win. They will start this year with a tournament that will more sternly test their title credentials before the Euros, welcoming three of the world's top teams for the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup.

What fixtures do England have in 2022?

The Lionesses kick off the year in February, when Spain, Germany and Canada all travel to England for the Arnold Clark Cup. All four will face off in a round-robin tournament that begins on February 17, with the winner crowned on February 23.

Tickets to watch England, Germany, Spain and Canada play in the Arnold Clark Cup are available now. England matches are being broadcast live in the UK on ITV.

England's next scheduled fixtures come in April, a pair of World Cup qualifiers for the 2023 tournament, with the final two games of the qualifying stage to come in September. Between those games come the Euros, which the Lionesses will open up at Old Trafford in July.

There are also international breaks in October and November in which the Football Association will schedule friendlies for the national team as they look ahead to the World Cup.

England Women 2021

England's 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying group

PosTeamMPWDLGDPts
1England6600+5318
2Austria6411+2513
3Northern Ireland6411+2413
4Luxembourg5104-263
5North Macedonia6105-323
6Latvia5005-440

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

Wiegman's side are in pole position to qualify for next summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand, without a single point dropped so far.

Victories in their next three fixtures in the group would secure their place, while any slip-ups from Austria and Northern Ireland could help them get there even quicker.

Those two meet in April and, should they draw, as they did in Belfast in November, England could win the group before they meet Austria again in September.

When are England Women's fixtures in 2022?

DateMatchCompetitionVenue
Feb 17England vs CanadaArnold Clark CupRiverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
Feb 20England vs SpainArnold Clark CupCarrow Road, Norwich
Feb 23England vs GermanyArnold Clark CupMolineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Apr 8North Macedonia vs England2023 World Cup qualifyingTBC
Apr 12Northern Ireland vs England2023 World Cup qualifyingTBC
Jul 6England vs Austria2022 UEFA Women's EuroOld Trafford, Manchester
Jul 11England vs Norway2022 UEFA Women's EuroThe Amex, Brighton
Jul 15England vs Northern Ireland2022 UEFA Women's EuroSt Mary's Stadium, Southampton
Sep 3Austria vs England2023 World Cup qualifyingTBC
Sep 6England vs Luxembourg2023 World Cup qualifyingTBC

