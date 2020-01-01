England midfielder Nobbs signs new Arsenal contract

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on an extended deal with the Women's Super League champions

midfielder and vice-captain Jordan Nobbs has signed a new contract at the club.

The Women’s champions have not disclosed the length of the international’s new deal.

Nobbs has spent a decade in north London having joined from Sunderland in 2010, scoring 66 goals in 206 appearances and winning an array of league and cup titles.

More teams

An anterior cruciate ligament injury in November 2018 kept the 27-year-old out of action for almost a year, but she returned to action at the beginning of this season.

“Arsenal is my everything now,” Nobbs told the club’s official website. “I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I’ve got Arsenal in my blood now and I’m very proud to say that. I think I’ve got some great years to come.

"To play for a top club like Arsenal, I think the loyalty of being at a club and the fact that I’ve enjoyed every minute of it [made the decision easy].

"Signing when I was 17 was a big moment, winning cup finals and probably captaining Arsenal have stood out. I think a lot of legends have captained this club and it’s just amazing to follow in their footsteps.

"There's still a lot more to come, I think. I was at my best just before my injury, so I think a few more goals are still in my locker for this club. I think I’ve got some great years to come."

Head coach Joe Montemurro praised Nobbs’ leadership qualities and professionalism.

“Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means,” Montemurro said. “To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that’s very, very special from a coaching perspective.

Article continues below

“They’re unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward. She’s an important part of our making as a squad.

"She’s an important role model because I think the best way of being an important role model in the way we do things is by actions, and she does it every day. She does it with her professionalism, she does it with her training stimulus and she does it on the park.

“She’s a leader that leads by example, and I think she’s a really important part of the group and a really important part of the learning process that we’re trying to instil here.”