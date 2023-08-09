'They all found it funny' - England's Keira Walsh reveals she was never concerned about possible ACL nightmare and was actually 'embarrassed' before making swift Lionesses return at Women's World Cup

Keira Walsh revealed that she did not suffer an ACL injury against Denmark as she quickly returned to action in the Women's World Cup.

Walsh knew she did not suffer ACL injury

Came back to the team after one match

Was embarrassed to make a swift return

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona star, who is currently the most expensive player in the world, suffered an injury against Denmark in a Women's World Cup group stage clash and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher. After an initial ACL injury scare it came out that her injury was not too grave as she returned to action for the Lionesses game against Nigeria in the knock-out stage.

Walsh has now revealed that she was aware from the very beginning that it was not an ACL injury and she was embarrassed to make a quick comeback to the team as her colleagues knew of her condition despite media reports suggesting otherwise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Sportsday, Walsh said, "I wasn't too worried about my ACL - obviously everyone else was in the media - but straight away I knew it wasn't. It was just a different pain for me. They all found it really funny that I had to go off on a stretcher, I think more so because I was embarrassed. Obviously, they were worried about my knee, but obviously, they know me as a person and they know that I would be really embarrassed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lionesses reached the knock-out stage topping their group with a hundred per cent record but faltered a bit in the round of 16 as they were held to a goalless draw by Nigeria. But a penalty shootout win confirmed their progress in the ongoing Women's World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR KEIRA WALSH? The midfielder will be next seen in action on Saturday when England face Colombia in the last-eight stage.