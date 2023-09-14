Back to her roots! England international Gabby George rejoins Manchester United from Everton on deadline day in £150,000 deal

Gabby George has signed for Manchester United from Everton in a £150,000 deal on the final day of the transfer window.

George came through United system

Spent nine years at Everton

Returns to Red Devils in permanent deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old came through the Red Devils youth academy before leaving for Everton in 2014. After nine years with the Toffees, she has opted to return to United, who are reported to have paid around £150,000 to trigger her release clause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: George left United without making a senior appearance to join Everton, where she won the FA Women's Super League 2 with Everton in 2017 and reached the FA Women's Cup final three years prior.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "It’s been a surreal day. As a massive Manchester United fan, I’m buzzing to be here," she told the club's website. "It’s the club I’ve supported since I was born, and I’m delighted to come back. This club means a lot to me and my family, and it’s where we want to be."

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The England international could feature when her new side take on Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on October 1.