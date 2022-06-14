England suffer stunning 4-0 home loss to Hungary with players booed during UEFA Nations League clash

It was the worst home defeat for the Three Lions since 1928, and piles pressure on manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup

England suffered their worst home defeat for 94 years as they were stunned 4-0 at home by Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday.

It is the first time England have been beaten by four goals in a home game since a 5-1 loss to Scotland in 1928.

England's players were soundly booed at the full-time whistle by the home fans at Molineux, with the pressure now on manager Gareth Southgate going into the World Cup later this year.

What happened to England against Hungary?

While they dominated possession, England created precious little and were picked off by a clinical Hungarian side which scored from four of its five shots on target.

It is the first time England have conceded four goals at home since 1953, when they went down 6-3 to the same opponents.

4 - Hungary are the first team to score four goals in an away match against England since the Hungarians themselves won 6-3 at Wembley in November 1953. Wolves. pic.twitter.com/2U1zzsbvsy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2022

Roland Sallai opened the scoring after 16 minutes with a smartly taken strike after Kalvin Phillips failed to clear a free kick, and doubled the advantage after 70 minutes following a Hungary counter-attack.

Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag then capped a miserable night for Southgate and England, while John Stones was also sent off for a second bookable offence.

The result means England stay bottom of their UEFA Nations League group and in danger of relegation to the second tier of the competition - but of bigger concern was the flat and uninspired performance, resulting in a home defeat by four goals without scoring for their first time ever.

Boos as England leave the pitch pic.twitter.com/7cmCULyTYq — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) June 14, 2022

'Hostile and toxic'

GOAL's James Robson was at Molineux, and gives his view on a desperate night for England...

That was hostile and toxic - and it leaves Gareth Southgate with a lot to think about over the summer.

Let's not forget that England face two more difficult games in the next international window - against Italy away and Germany at home.

Whether or not you value the Nations League, those are games laced with danger for a manager who has seen the fans turn on him less than a year after leading England to the Euros final.

No doubt it felt like an over-reaction from the Molineux crowd, but supporters cannot be ignored.

That was probably the worst reaction since Roy Hodgson led England to defeat against Iceland at the Euro 2016.

Boos rang around the stadium, while Southgate had to endure chants of "You don't know what you're doing" and "You're getting sacked in the morning."

The players, meanwhile, faced chants of "Shame on you" as they went to applaud the crowd at the end.

This was a miserable end to a miserable quartet of games. It was a hapless performance that deserves all the criticism it gets, but to call for Southgate's head is remarkable, given his achievements as England manager.

For all of this success, the nature of defeats to Croatia at the World Cup and Italy at the Euros left him open to criticism over his ability to get England over the line.

That will, no doubt, be used as ammunition against him as he faces calls to be sacked.

What did England have to say after the game?

England captain Harry Kane told Channel 4: "A disappointing night. First half we created enough chances to score but it has been the story of our Nations League, we have not quite had the cutting edge.

"Second half was not acceptable after going 2-0 down. It is not the time to panic, we have to the heads up and come back stronger in September.

"Let's not forget where we have come from, our first final in 60 years [at Euro 2020], a semi-finals in the World Cup compared to where we have been in the last 50 years. I understand the fans' frustration, we will keep working to try and have a successful World Cup."

When asked about the boos aimed at Southgate and whether the manager's future is in question, Kane said: "It's not even a question I should be answering."

A remarkable night for Hungary

As bad as England were, Hungary fully earned a historic win. They were the first side to score four goals away to England since the great Magyar side of Ferenc Puskas, which won 6-3 at Wembley in 1953.

Article continues below

After the game, Hungary manager Marco Rossi threw his support behind Southgate, saying: "Everybody must be aware sometimes these kind of results can happen. They [England] didn’t produce the right effort.

"4-0 is difficult to accept, but I think Southgate proved he is quite a good coach. They [England] are absolutely on the top level and must follow the track they followed until now. I am convinced they will give to you a lot of joy in the next World Cup. I am sure of that."

