England fire 20 past Latvia in record-breaking rout as White makes history

England fired 20 goals past Latvia in a historic World Cup qualifying win on Tuesday as they set a new record for the biggest win in a European competition.

The Lionesses won 20-0 at Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday, making it five wins from as many games to start their qualifying campaign.

It was the manner in which they did it on Tuesday that was stunning as they scored a record-breaking amount of goals against a clearly overwhelmed Latvia.

What happened?

It took England just three minutes to score their first through Beth Mead, who was one of four England players to net a hat-trick.

She was joined by Ellen White and Alessia Russo on three goals, with Russo netting her treblein an 11-minute span while Lauren Hemp fired four goals.

White's trio of goals saw her become England's all-time leading scorer on her 101st international appearance, equalling Kelly Smith's record in the sixth minute before adding two more for good measure to take her England total to 48.

Bethany England netted a second-half brace, with Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jessica Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs all putting their names on the scoresheet.

In total, England had 63 shots, with 30 on target, while maintaining 86 per cent possession and completing 850 passes.

The win is the largest ever in European competition, surpassing Belgium's 19-0 triumph over Armenia on November 25.

It's not Latvia's first lopsided loss to England, having already lost 10-0 to the Lionesses in Latvia last month, while England have also defeated Macedonia 8-0, Luxembourg 10-0 and Northern Ireland 4-0 in qualifiers so far.

There will now be a slight break before World Cup qualifiers resume, with England next set to visit North Macedonia on April 8.

England currently sit top of the group with maximum points.

