WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Fishel from Mexican side Tigres ahead of the 2023/24 season. The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal until the summer of 2026 and Blues boss Hayes is delighted with this bit of business.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hayes told Chelsea's website: "Mia is an exceptional finisher whose box presence and movement make her elite. She can also create something from nothing and her prime years are to come."

American Fishel, who won the league title with Tigres last season, added she could not wait to get started at her new club.

"I’m super excited, it’s a dream come true and everything that I’ve worked for since I was a kid until now. It’s all worth it and it’s all paid off because now I’m playing for one of the best clubs in the world.

‘I’m excited to know London, to meet the people and get to know everybody. I’m blessed and excited to start this journey with Chelsea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fishel will reportedly cost Chelsea $260,000 (£199,500/€231,500) - a fraction less than the fee the Blues paid to sign Lauren James from Manchester United two years ago. Incidentally, the forward scored 38 goals in 48 Liga MX games to help the club win the 2022 Apertura.

WHAT NEXT? Fishel will link up with her Chelsea team-mates soon before their season begins on October 1 against local rivals Tottenham.