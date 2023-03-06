Luke Shaw apologised to Manchester United fans after their humiliating defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Shaw apologises to the fans

Says standards have slipped since Carabao triumph

Suffered their biggest PL defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds handed United their biggest-ever league defeat as they scored seven past the Red Devils. Shaw accepted that the players were completely at fault for the humiliating loss while apologising to the fans. He also mentioned that the team's standards have dropped since they won the Carabao Cup - a performance that led to many tipping United for an unlikely quadruple.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MUTV, Shaw said: "Out there on the pitch, I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans who were supporting us and who were watching at home. To watch that second half… I can only apologise for that, us, as players, have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.

"It was completely unacceptable. Our standards have clearly dropped since we won that trophy [Carabao Cup] and, in the last couple of games, we haven’t been our normal selves – we need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back because this hurts a lot and it’s really unacceptable what we did in that second half. We showed no personality and no mentality. For a big team to come here, we need to do better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The visitors did put in a decent fight for the first 40 minutes of the match before Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock just before the break. The floodgates then opened in the second half as Jurgen Klopp's side scored six more goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men will next face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday.