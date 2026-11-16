'I thought I was offside!' – Eli Junior Kroupi opens up on emotional first France goal

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Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has described the immense emotion of scoring his first goal for France against Turkiye. The substitute's strike sealed a crucial 2-1 victory that sent Zinedine Zidane's side into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

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Kroupi seals quarter-final spot in Bordeaux

France booked their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Turkiye in Bordeaux. Zinedine Zidane's side bounced back from their midweek defeat against Italy thanks to an early own goal from Emirhan Topcu and a decisive second-half strike from substitute Eli Junior Kroupi. The win ensured Les Bleus finished top of Group A1.

Overcoming injury and chasing dreams

Speaking after the match, 20-year-old Bournemouth forward Kroupi opened up about the emotional weight of scoring his maiden senior international goal on only his second appearance.

"We work for this every day. Helping the team leave with the three points is just incredible," Kroupi told TF1.

"You can't help but be good in this team, with players like these. I thank the team and the coach."

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Initial doubt turned into pure joy

Kroupi admitted that he feared his landmark moment had been cut short by the linesman's flag before VAR and the referee confirmed the goal.

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"The goal? At first, I thought I was offside, but it was incredible when the referee allowed it," Kroupi recalled.

"It was very emotional; I thought about my injury. Now, I'm putting that behind me and looking ahead. I'm going to stay focused for the upcoming selections."

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Looking ahead to the knockout stages

With Turkiye finishing bottom of the group after six defeats, France turn their attention to the quarter-finals in March. Kroupi's clinical cameo off the bench provides Zidane with a potent attacking option as Les Bleus continue to build momentum under their new manager.