Ek reveals Arsenal takeover bid rejected by Kroenke but Spotify founder remains interested in buying Gunners

The businessman's offer fell on deaf ears at the Emirates Stadium despite fierce opposition from fans to the Kroenkes' administration of the club

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek has revealed that he made an offer for control of Arsenal that was turned down by club director Josh Kroenke.

A possible takeover from Ek has been mooted since the Kroenkes came under fire in the wake of the Super League debacle.

But it appears that the family is determined to retain control of the Gunners despite fan opposition to their continued presence at the Emirates Stadium.

What has been said?

"Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club," Ek wrote on his official Twitter account on Saturday.

Following reports today I want to correct the record with attached statement pic.twitter.com/CzfF0Y76K4 — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) May 15, 2021

"I think it's important to correct the record - this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporter.

"They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

The bigger picture

Stan Kroenke first joined the Arsenal board of directors in 2008 with a minority stake in the club, and he continued to accumulate shares until becoming majority shareholder three years later, while in 2018 he bought out rival Alisher Usmanov to take full control.

Kroenke and son Josh's administration of the Gunners has invited criticism from fans, though, with opposition peaking in April due to the club's inclusion and subsequent withdrawal from the Super League scheme.

Public protests outside the Emirates called for the family to relinquish control, while Arsenal fan Ek heightened pressure on the family by using Twitter to confirm his interest in entering the club's management.

But the Kroenkes are adamant they will not sell up, releasing a statement to that end at the end of April in which they assured they were "100 per cent committed" to Arsenal.

