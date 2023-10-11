Eden Hazard tipped to reverse retirement decision as West Ham first team coach raises possibility of 'trial' for Chelsea legend

Eden Hazard could potentially reverse his retirement decision as West Ham first team coach remains open to hand a 'trial' to the Chelsea legend.

Hazard announced retirement from football

He is just 32

West Ham open to try him out

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian international decided to hang up his boots aged just 32 since he had been without a club since leaving Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer. However, Hazard might be tempted to break out of retirement as West Ham first coach, Kevin Nolan, is ready to give him an opportunity to impress at the Rush Green training ground.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'd have the Hazard of Chelsea at West Ham, yeah," he told talkSPORT Drive.

"I'm sure if he wanted to come and trial we'd, I mean, I'd certainly be willing to. I don't know about the gaffer [David Moyes]. But I'd certainly want to trial him! Some of the best years in the Premier League, he's been part of and some of the best goals. It's sad that at 32 he's decided to bow out in all honesty because I believe someone of his calibre of play could play at the top level for plenty more years. I wouldn't be surprised if we got a little bit of a reverse on that in the next six months to a year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Nolan was further pressed by host Andy Goldstein if West Ham are trying to snap up both Hazard and Harry Maguire, Nolan laughed and replied: "I just think at 32, he's just put out that he's retired. There's been so many times, I remember when [Paul] Scholes done it.

"Then he got a phone call from Sir Alex [Ferguson] and he was like 'oh yeah, I will come back'. I just think something like that could happen with Hazard because someone is probably willing to give him the opportunity to say 'go on, come in and play for us for six months'."

WHAT NEXT? If Hazard indeed returns to the Premier League, it would be a sensational comeback for a player who has the record of scoring 15+ goals and providing 15+ assists in a single season.