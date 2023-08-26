'I'm in good form!' - Eddie Nketiah disappointed not to start for Arsenal before he came on to score crucial goal in draw against Fulham

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was disappointed not to start for Arsenal against Fulham, before coming off the bench to score the Gunners' second goal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nketiah was introduced at half-time against Fulham and scored the Gunners' second goal to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute. Cottagers midfielder Joao Palhinha played spoiler however, finding the back of the net in 87th minute as 10-man Fulham equalized late.

Admittedly, Nketiah was not thrilled to be named as a substitute behind Leandro Trossard, who played up front in the first half and was removed at the break for the 24-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Nketiah said: “Every player is disappointed not to play and I think I’m in good form, helping the team. These things happen but you’ve got to respect the manager’s decision and be ready in case the team needs you."

“I was needed at half-time today and I was able to help the team, but obviously we didn’t get the three points, which is disappointing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah also netted in the Gunners' opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest, but it remains to be seen if he will slip down the pecking order now that Gabriel Jesus is fit; the Brazilian was introduced as a late substitute for his first appearance of the season.

Arsenal now have a proper striker competition on their hands.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal face Manchester United next weekend in their fourth match of the league campaign.