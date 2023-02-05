Dyche reveals simple plan that allowed Everton to beat Arsenal

Everton's new manager Sean Dyche has revealed the simple plan that helped his side beat league leaders Arsenal

Dyche kept things simple when discussing Everton's win

Former Burnley boss moves team up to 18th

They face Merseyside rivals Liverpool next

WHAT HAPPENED? After leading his new team to a massive 1-0 victory over the Gunners, Dyche remained level-headed in his post-match interview, calling the win "a starting point". Despite a dramatic improvement on recent performances, when pushed on his secret formula, the former Burnley boss didn't give much away.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We tried to plan five weeks of pre-season into a week. We gave the players a lot of information and they have accepted that," Dyche told MOTD after the game. "A lot of work has been done this week and the players' honesty has been invaluable to us," he continued. "Our plan? Stop it going in our net, put it in their net." Sounds simple enough.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win helped Everton open up a gap between themselves and the league's bottom two sides. Bournemouth trail the 18th-placed Toffees by 1 point, while bottom club Southampton are three points behind Everton with 15 points. However, Dyche's side still have a big job on their hands.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? Dyche's new club are in a full-on relegation battle, and there will be no let-up any time soon. Their next test is a trip to local rivals Liverpool, who are having a difficult season. The derby will be a huge opportunity for Everton to build on their recent win.