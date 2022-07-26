Dybala reveals one key question he asked Mourinho before Roma transfer

The forward needed assurances before making the move as a free agent

Paulo Dybala has opened up on his reasoning for joining Roma on a free transfer this summer. The forward spent the past seven seasons at Juventus, where he won five Serie A titles, and he said he needed to sign with a team with high ambitions that matched his own to follow up his abundant success with the Bianconeri.

After quizzing manager Jose Mourinho on the project at Stadio Olimpico, Dybala decided Roma was an appropriate fit.

Mourinho led the squad to Europa Conference League silverware last term while finishing sixth in Serie A.

What did Dybala say about his talks with Mourinho?

"The first thing I asked the coach was what we aim to win," Dybala explained to reporters. "I like to win, him too.

"Both Mourinho and the club have given me certainties, here there is great confidence and awareness. This is very important for to go forward and to pursue the objectives. I will try to give my best and bring my experience to continue winning."

The Argentina star added: "I talked a lot with the director, with the coach and with the president, knowing how this team is being built, I didn't have many doubts."

Why did Dybala leave Juventus?

The 28-year-old's contract was allowed to run after this past season, and once he became a free agent, there was no attempt to re-sign him.

"I think the [Juventus] director [Maurizio] Arrivabene was very clear, we had an agreement to sign in October and then the club asked us to wait," Dybala said.

"In March the company told us that I would not be part of the future project. It was not a problem. Financially, the club made another decision together with the coach. I said that if this was their choice, it wasn't a problem for me."

Still, Dybala's departure from Turin was emotional, as he bid a tearful goodbye to fans at the end of the campaign.