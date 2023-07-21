A non-league friendly has been abandoned after masked men drove two vehicles onto the pitch.

National League side Gateshead travelled to neighbours Dunston UTS on Friday evening, only for the action to be suspended following the astonishing incident.

In a video posted on social media, two cars - one of them a funeral hearse - can be seen driving onto the field and skidding around the surface. The hearse eventually parked up in the centre circle, with the masked man behind the wheel exiting the vehicle and getting into the second car.

In a separate video, the same automobile is then seen smashing through a safety barrier and driving out of the stadium. The incident occurred shortly after half-time, with the match unsurprisingly being abandoned shortly after.

Gateshead released the following statement via their Twitter account: "Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee."