Dundee United vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches when they face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Dundee, on the other hand, have won just two matches in their last five league appearances and are currently languishing in the relegation zone with just 20 points from 21 matches.

Game: Dundee United vs Celtic Date: January 29, 2023 Kick-off: 4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 9:30 pm IST Venue: Tannadice Park, Dundee

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the match will not be broadcast but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In India, the match will not be broadcast.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Celtic TV UK Sky Sports Sky Go India N/A N/A

Ange Postecoglou confirmed before the game that Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have returned to training after missing out on recent matches due to injury. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Bernabei; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota

Liam Fox has no major injury concerns in his squad going into this clash and will be fielding his strongest possible lineup.

Dundee United Possible XI: Birighitti; Smith, Edwards, McMann, Freeman, Behich; Sibbald, Djoum, Harkes, Middleton; Fletcher