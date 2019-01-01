Dubai’s Al-Nasr release Yohan Cabaye

Newcastle fans on Twitter were keen on having Cabaye return to Tyneside.

The 33-year-old was released by the Dubai-based club as they looked to free up one of their foreign spaces in their squad.

Currently sitting in the bottom half of the table things have not gone to plan for Al Nasr who started the campaign with a strong looking squad on paper which also includes former Man City striker Alvaro Negredo.

شركة #النصر لكرة القدم تستغني عن خدمات الثُلاثي كاباي وروزا وماركينوس وتشكر اللاعبين الثلاثة على الفترة التي ارتدوا فيها قميص العميد.#نادي_النصر pic.twitter.com/0FIfPf6Qgc — AL NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) January 13, 2019

It is unknown at this point whether the former French international would return to Europe and if he’d play in his home country. Newcastle United and Crystal Palace fans were vocal on Twitter about their thoughts on his return with the Newcastle fans being more keen. The Toon boss, Rafa Benitez, however made it clear he feels they need more money spent on the attacking third. They have only scored 16 goals in the league so far this season which is the second fewest behind Huddersfield.



The French international who was capped 48 times for his country made 93 appearances for Newcastle after he was bought by Alan Pardew from Lille.

He scored 18 goals and was playing his best football back then. Now however it is unlikely Rafa Benitez to bring him back to St James’ Park unless club owner Mike Ashley also invests in a striker.



Article continues below