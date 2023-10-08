Double Arsenal injury boost! Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli step up recoveries ahead of crunch Man City clash

Bukayo Saka is nearing his Arsenal return from injury after training ahead of Man City clash, while Gabriel Martinelli has also stepped up recovery.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka trained with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Saturday ahead of the huge Premier League clash with reigning champions and current leaders Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, according to the Mail's Sami Mokbel. It is also reported that Martinelli's recovery has 'accelerated', at least raising the possibility that he could be included in the Gunners' matchday squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was forced off just 34 minutes into Arsenal's midweek defeat to RC Lens in the Champions League, although he was described by Mikel Arteta on Friday as being "in contention". Martinelli, meanwhile, has been nursing a hamstring injury since September and has missed the team's last five games in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA & MARTINELLI? With club football pausing for the international break, Arsenal don't have another game after facing Manchester City until they play Chelsea on October 21. Saka has still been called up for the England squad for games against Australia and Italy, but Martinelli has not been named by Brazil and so will have chance to stay at London Colney.