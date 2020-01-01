Dortmund still in Hakimi talks with Real Madrid, says Zorc

The 21-year-old full-back is the subject of interest from several top teams but the German side hope to keep him for another year

are in talks with to extend Achraf Hakimi's loan deal, says sports director Michael Zorc.

The 21-year-old joined the German side on a season-long loan from Madrid last summer but his impressive performances in the have seen him linked with other clubs.

Madrid were reportedly open to giving the international a chance in the first-team while were said to be interested, though his agent denied talks with the latter .

have emerged as one of the top contenders to land him, however, after it was reported by Sky Sports they are in advanced talks over a €40 million deal to bring him to .

Dortmund, meanwhile, were hoping to keep Hakimi on loan for another 12 months with an option to buy him and reports in say they are not willing to spend big this summer due to the financial hit they have suffered during the coronavirus crisis.

Zorc said that his side his side are looking to work out a deal with his parent club, but admits they have limitations when it comes to fighting for the full-back.

"We know what we can and cannot do in the Hakimi case," he told Sport1 . "We are in close contact with Real Madrid. He's still our player for a few days."

Hakimi has scored nine goals and assisted a further 10 in 44 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Madrid boss Zidane said last week that he is happy with the progress he has made during his spell in Germany , but stopped short of promising he would have first-team opportunities in the Spanish capital next term.

Dortmund appear to have signed a replacement for the full-back, having signed Thomas Meunier in a free transfer from .

The 28-year-old international, who spent four years with the French giants, has signed a contract that will run to June 2024.

Dortmund have sealed second place in the Bundesliga, as they sit 10 points behind champions Bayern Munich and six ahead of .

Lucien Favre's side play their last game of the season at home to on Saturday.