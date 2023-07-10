'I always felt Donald Trump loved me' - USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe opens up on feud with former U.S. president and post-retirement plans

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe said she 'felt' Donald Trump always 'loved' her as she opened up on her feud with the former president.

WHAT HAPPENED? During the 2019 Women's World Cup, Rapinoe said she wouldn't go "to the f*cking White House" if the USWNT won the tournament, something Trump responded to by tweeting: "WIN first before she TALKS." Indeed, Rapinoe and her team-mates would go on and retain the title as world champions and they did not go to the White House afterwards, either.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with TIME, Rapinoe talked about Trump and her status as a polarizing sportsperson, too. "You know he was watching that game," she said. "You know he had his McDonald’s lined up and he was probably like, ‘You know what, I love that.’ I always felt Trump loved me.

“I’m exactly what they’re familiar and comfortable with, just packaged up differently. But I’m exactly the brash, arrogant athlete that Americans love.”

Having announced her retirement earlier this week, which will come at the end of the year, the forward was also asked about the plans she has beyond her playing career. "I have this incredible privilege and platform and hope that I can turn that into rocket fuel for the next phase of everything,” she said. “I want to make the world a better place. And I will pull that lever slowly, relentlessly, and ruthlessly, forever."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward has a few more months on the pitch yet, though. Rapinoe is part of the USWNT roster that is out to claim the nation's third successive World Cup trophy, something no country has ever done before. After that, there's also the club season to complete. Rapinoe and OL Reign have never won the NWSL Championship - it'd be a dream of a way to go out if she could help deliver that.

WHAT NEXT? After the USWNT had its send-off friendly against Wales on Sunday, the team now heads to New Zealand and will kick off its World Cup campaign on July 21 against Vietnam.