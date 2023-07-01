Dominik Szoboszlai undergoes Liverpool medical as £60m transfer from RB Leipzig nears

Dominik Szoboszlai has undergone his Liverpool medical as he nears a £60m ($76m) move from RB Leipzig.

Szoboszlai set to complete move

Liverpool triggered his release clause

First signing of the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool are set to complete their first signing of the summer, as Szoboszlai has undergone his medical at Anfield, and is now set to sign a five-year contract, The Athletic reports. The club have paid his release clause, and the deal is now set to be announced imminently.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle were also pursuing a move for the attacking midfielder earlier this summer but pulled out, as they focus on a deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali. That has left the Reds with a clear path to sign the Hungary international.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Szoboszlai has come through the Red Bull academy, first playing for Red Bull Salzburg, and later moving on to Leipzig, where he has developed into one of the more eye-catching Bundesliga players. The 22-year-old made a total of 91 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 20 goals and laying on 22 assists. He is now set to move to Merseyside.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Facebook

WHAT NEXT? Szoboszlai will hope to have the deal completed so he can join Liverpool in pre-season; they kick off their friendlies against Karlsruher in Germany on July 19.