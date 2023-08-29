Will Djordje Petrovic make Chelsea debut against AFC Wimbledon? Mauricio Pochettino provides update on £14m signing

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Djordje Petrovic will not make his Chelsea debut in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon.

Petrovic won't make Chelsea debut against Wimbledon

Sanchez to continue as Chelsea's no. 1

Petrovic yet to receive work permit

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea acquired the services of the Serbian goalkeeper for £14 million($17.5m) from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution last week and it was expected that he could make his debut for the Blues in their Carabao Cup second-round tie against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

But the Blues boss has now confirmed that he will continue to play Robert Sanchez in their next game as Petrovic is yet to receive his work permit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pochettino said, "I am going to play Sanchez, I can confirm that because we still have not had the confirmation if Petrovic is available or not. We need confirmation [over the work permit]. We don’t know if we can use him tomorrow, that is why we prepared for the game with Robert.

"But I think he (Petrovic) needs more time to understand the way we want to play, the concept with Tony [Jiminez] and Hilario. He is working well but we do not want to rush. We don't know if he is going to be on the bench because the permit is still not around."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After conceding four goals in Chelsea's Premier League matches, former Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez finally managed to keep a clean sheet against Luton Town over the weekend as the Blues outclassed the newly promoted side 3-0.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen when Petrovic actually makes his debut for his new club as Pochettino mentioned that the goalkeeper needs to adapt himself to the team and for now will continue to work under the watchful eyes of his assistant Tony Jimenez and goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario.