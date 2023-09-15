'What more does he have to win?!' - Diego Simeone says Lionel Messi is the best in the world and questions those who disagree!

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says Lionel Messi is the best player in the world and suggested he does not need to win more trophies to prove it.

Messi won World Cup last year

Seen as one of world's best players

Simeone convinced he's number one

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has long been regarded as one of the best players to ever have played the game and many believe he cemented that status when he guided Argentina to World Cup success last year. According to his countryman Simeone, the Inter Miami star has proven that he is the best in the world at the moment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked who he thinks is the best player in the world right now, Simeone told reporters: ""Messi, he became world champion. What more does he have to win to continue being the best in the world?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi scored 15 times in 30 games against Simeone's Madrid team and regular La Liga title rivals during his time at Barcelona.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to impress at the age of 36. He is off to a blistering start in Miami, scoring 11 goals in as many games and leading them to their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine sensation could be in action again on Saturday when Inter Miami take on Atlanta United in a regular season Eastern Conference clash.