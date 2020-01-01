Diego Maradona: What caused Argentina legend's death?

The World Cup winner had been in hospital prior to his tragic death, having only recently celebrated his 60th birthday

The death of Diego Maradona - widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time - occurred on November 25, 2020 in Buenos Aires, sending shockwaves through the football world.

Maradona, who had been serving as head coach for Argentine Primera Division side Gimnasia de la Plata, had been in ill-health, having been hospitalised with a blood clot on the brain at the start of November.

He was admitted to La Plata clinic on November 2 after complaining of fatigue and low spirits, with representatives for the star maintaining that the condition was not serious.

The World Cup winner underwent surgery to address the blood clot and the procedure was a success.

Maradona was subsequently released from hospital on November 12 to recover at home as an outpatient, with treatment and supervision from doctors.

However, tragedy struck while he was recuperating at his home near Tigre in northern Buenos Aires. It is reported across 's media that Maradona's death was caused by a fatal heart attack.

The and Argentina icon is believed to have experienced cardiac arrest and medics were unfortunately unable to revive him.

Heartfelt tributes rained in following the news of Maradona's death, with current and former footballers - and figures from beyond the game - paying their respects to a player whose legacy resonates far and wide.

Hasta siempre, Diego.



Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

A tweet from the Argentine Football Association read: "Goodbye Diego. You will live on forever in every heart in the football world."

Former international Gary Lineker, who played against Maradona in the 1986 World Cup declared: "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

"After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God."

Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Maradona began his career with Argentinos Juniors before making the switch to Boca Juniors in 1981.

His exploits in his native country soon earned him a move across the Atlantic to , but it was at Napoli where El Pibe de Oro is most fondly remembered as he spent his peak years at the club.

Maradona helped deliver two titles - to this day still their only Scudetto triumphs - and the UEFA Cup during his time at the San Paolo, ascending to the status of 'god' among some fans.

Internationally, too, he enjoyed great success and his crowning glory was undoubtedly the 1986 World Cup win with Argentina.

Having retired from playing in the 1990s, Maradona went into coaching, spending time at the helm of Racing and Argentina, among others.

He had recently been head coach of Mexican side Dorados before being unveiled as Gimnasia de la Plata boss in September 2019.