'I didn't know how good he was' - Guardiola admits Haaland has exceeded expectations with his movement and 'work ethic'

Erling Haaland has surprised Pep Guardiola with not only his footballing ability, but his conduct off the pitch during his time at Manchester City.

Pep admits he is surprised by Haaland

Norwegian has been on fire since summer move

Credited his off-pitch attitude as well

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has been on fire since his move to Manchester City this summer. A brace at the weekend took his Premier League goal tally to 17 for the season already, with his total in all competitions now 22. His numbers are staggering, and even Guardiola has been surprised by how good the Norwegian has been, crediting his professionalism off the pitch.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said: "I didn't know how good he was moving in small spaces in the box, he scores a lot in the box. He goes away from the action to be closer to the goal, these kind of moments is not easy for a striker. Apart from that his work ethic, he is one of the first to arrive for the training centre, one of the last to leave. He looks after his body, well educated in how he has to live as a professional and he has the intent to get better. Last season he had a few injury problems but this year thanks to our doctors and physios he can play every three days which is really important for us and for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola gives praise to Haaland's work off the pitch and the striker certainly puts in the effort. He has a crazy routine, which involves eating over 6,000 calories a day, with ingredients such as heart and liver being a regular part of his diet.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The striker returns to his old stomping grounds this week, facing Borussia Dortmund away in the Champions League. He'll be hoping to add to his five goals in the competition and help City qualify for the round of 16.