Diagne: I will try my hardest to make West Brom fans happy

The Senegal international has been thrown into the fray a day after he completed a temporary switch from Turkey

Mbaye Diagne has declared to give his best for West Bromwich Albion and make the fans happy after he made his Premier League debut against Fulham on Saturday.

After signing a loan deal that will keep him at the Hawthorns until the end of the season on Friday, the 29-year-old instantly made Sam Allardyce's team for their league outing against Fulham on Saturday.

He started the encounter on the bench but he was introduced for Callum Robinson in the 46th minute, a decision which helped the Senegal striker fulfil his football dream.

The Dakar-born star disclosed he has always set his eyes on playing in the English top-flight which he described as the best league in the world.

“I’m very happy to be here at West Bromwich Albion,” Diagne told the club website. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League. I have been working hard and the possibility came about to fulfil my dream. I’ll give my all.

“I have known about the club’s interest in me for about three weeks now. I have a lot of friends who play in the Premier League. Like I said before, it’s always been a dream to play here and I’m really excited to now have that chance."

Diagne was unperturbed despite his quick introduction to the Premier League and he hopes to continue his Turkish Super Lig goalscoring run in England.

He continued: “I will push and try my hardest to make the West Bromwich Albion fans happy. It was a little strange to meet my team-mates so close to the game on Saturday, but they were nice to me and helped me fit in.

“It’s wasn't easy, but I gave my best against Fulham. Physically, I have no problem.

“It was my first game in the Premier League and it will take me a little while to understand how the team plays and how each of the players likes to play, as well as the tactics.

“But, football is football. It doesn’t change. I just have to try and do my job which is to score goals and play well for the team.

“I managed to score lots of goals for Galatasaray. I know the Turkish league and I have scored lots of goals in it. I’m very happy to have that record.

“I was confident that I was going to score in every game and we were going to win.

“But this is the Premier League League and it is another level. A step-up. I want to achieve the same results and I want to keep scoring goals.”