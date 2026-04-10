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Despite his return, Jesus casts doubt on Koman’s availability for the match against Al-Akhdoud

Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
K. Coman
J. Jesus
Saudi Arabia
France
Portugal

The French player was absent from the last match against Al-Najma.

Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has left Kingsley Coman’s participation in Saturday’s match against Al-Akhdoud in doubt.

Al-Nassr will travel to Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran tomorrow, Saturday, to face Al-Akhdoud in Matchday 28 of the Roshen League.

Saudi daily Al-Riyadiah reports that Jesus has included the 21-year-old winger in the travelling squad after he recovered from the knock that ruled him out of the 27th-round clash with Al-Najma.

Yet, in Friday’s final training session, the Portuguese coach left the Frenchman on the bench for the practice match, suggesting he may not start against Al-Akhdoud.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

Read also: With the referees’ help… Is Walid Al-Faraj sparking a new war with Al-Nassr fans?

Jesus will finalise Koman’s role—starter or substitute—during Saturday’s pre-match technical meeting.

Koman has been one of Al-Nassr’s key performers this term, appearing in 32 matches and contributing 10 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer than both.

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