Denmark boss Brian Riemer opens up on Andreas Christensen injury absence as Barcelona star misses Nations League squad

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Denmark head coach Brian Riemer has opened up on the difficult decision to omit Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen from his latest squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. The center-back remains sidelined with a persistent thigh issue, leaving the national team to look elsewhere for defensive stability.

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Christensen remains sidelined for Denmark

Denmark will once again be without the services of Christensen for their crucial upcoming Nations League matches. The Barcelona centre-back has been unavailable for selection since September after sustaining a thigh injury during his club's 3-1 victory over Sevilla, and his absence continues to be a significant blow for the national side. Despite efforts from the Danish medical department to coordinate with their counterparts in Catalonia, the 30-year-old was not deemed fit enough to return to international action just yet. Consequently, Rasmus Nicolaisen has been drafted into the squad as defensive cover.

Speaking about the situation, Riemer detailed the extensive efforts made to get the former Chelsea man back into the fold. "I have spoken to Hansi Flick regarding AC, and our medical staff has of course been in contact with Barcelona's staff. We have tried to do everything we could. We have of course also spoken to AC a lot. Even though he is one of our absolutely most important players, it has not been possible to get him ready," he told TV 2 Sport.

Riemer further explained the rationale behind the decision, prioritising the long-term health of the player over short-term gains. "Although he could be on the bench for Barcelona on Sunday, he is so far from being able to play a match from the start that he needs to be properly built up. The risk, both for him, for Barcelona and for the national team in relation to his future health, it's about getting things done properly. There was a broad consensus on that," the coach added.

Defensive cover and squad reliability

While Christensen's absence is felt, Riemer expressed confidence in the players who have filled the void in recent months. The Danish coach highlighted that the team has grown accustomed to playing without their star defender, which mitigates the impact of his continued unavailability. He pointed to the performances of Joachim Andersen and Oliver Provstgaard, who have anchored the backline during the last four international fixtures, as a reason for optimism heading into the games against Portugal and Norway.

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"I would say it this way, that it would be a bigger problem if the national team was not used to playing without Andreas Christensen, as has been the case. So I will also say that I am actually relatively comfortable with Joakim Andersen and Oliver Provstgaard, who played so strongly the last four matches," Riemer noted.

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Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

Manchester United star also missing

Christensen is not the only high-profile absentee for the Danes, as Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has also been ruled out of the double-header. Dorgu picked up an injury during the previous international break and, despite nearing a return to first-team training at Old Trafford, he was not considered ready for the rigours of international competition. Riemer revealed that the Premier League club ultimately made the final call regarding the youngster's availability for the November fixtures.

Discussing the United starlet, Riemer said: "It was very close, in relation to him maybe being in United’s squad this weekend. Unfortunately, it has been such a long injury for him and a relatively complex injury, which means that from getting on the bench to being competitive for a national team camp where you have to be able to play and start, there was unfortunately too long a way. In that case, it was relatively simple, because United pulled the plug when we had the dialogue with them and said he is simply not able to get ready."

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Focus turns to Portugal and Norway

Denmark currently faces a challenging schedule as they look to secure their position in the Nations League standings. The team will travel to face Portugal on November 14 before returning home to Parken to host Norway on November 17. The absence of key veterans will test the depth of the squad as Riemer looks to implement his long-term vision for the side while navigating these immediate injury concerns.

Full list of the Denmark squad

Goalkeepers: Andreas Jungdal, Mads Hermansen, Filip Jorgensen.

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Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Oliver Provstgaard, Victor Nelson, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle, Victor Bak.

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Victor Froholdt, Mads Bidstrup, Morten Hjulmand, Albert Gronbaek, Mathias Jensen.

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Attackers: Mikkel Damsgaard, Gustav Isaksen, Mohamed Daramy, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Olsen, Rasmus Hojlund, William Osula.