DEBATE: Who will win a Premier League title next - Chelsea or Liverpool?

Chelsea and Liverpool played out another dismal goalless draw on Tuesday night - and neither side's performance inspired confidence for the future

Well, that was pretty dreadful wasn't it?

For the fourth time in a row in all competitions Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw. Both sides are in pretty dire straits, and neither look likely to secure Champions League football for next season - let alone threaten the top two.

Moving forward, each organisation has its strengths and weaknesses. Liverpool are probably better structured from a leadership perspective, but their transfer funds cannot match up with the Blues. Chelsea, meanwhile, are on their third manager of the season and sit in the bottom half of the table.

The question is, who would you rather be right now? Who is more likely to shake off their malaise and win a Premier League title first? Join the debate in the comment section below 👇