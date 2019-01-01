D.C. United star Acosta ‘happy’ to be watched by Man Utd

Scouts for the Red Devils were reportedly on hand to watch the Argentine playmaker this weekend, though he and his team-mates fell 4-0 to LAFC

playmaker Luciano Acosta says he is happy to be watched by , though he was disappointed by his performance in his side’s heavy 4-0 defeat to on Saturday.

Acosta and Wayne Rooney headline a D.C. United side that prior to that loss had been undefeated in the early Major League Soccer season.

The Argentine has delivered a goal and an assist this term, following a strong 10-goal, 17 assist campaign in 2018 that had him on the periphery of the league’s most valuable player conversation.

The 24-year-old Acosta was on the verge of a big move to at the winter transfer deadline, only to have it fall apart at the last minute.

But it appears interest from Europe’s major clubs is not going away with Man United reportedly in attendance over the weekend to watch the former Boca Juniors attacker.

However, a match that featured the league’s top two teams in each conference over the first month proved very one sided , as Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela led LAFC to the easy win over hosts D.C. United.

The match was 3-0 at half-time and featured former Man United star Rooney being sent off in the second half with a straight red card challenge.

Asked about the presence of United’s scouts, Acosta said he was pleased that he had drawn the interest of the Red Devils, though he admitted that he did not perform well in his side’s defeat.

"I’m obviously happy [United] were here," Acosta said.

"They came to see me, and obviously I just went out and tried my best.

“Today wasn’t my day, we were up against a great opponent and in reality I’m just sad for the group’s performance today, and mine too.”

Beyond his near-move to PSG and interest from Man United, Acosta reportedly is drawing looks from the likes of clubs in , , and .