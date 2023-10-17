Darren England and Daniel Cook set to return to Premier League officiating duties after Tottenham-Liverpool VAR gaffe

Darren England and Daniel Cook will return to Premier League officiating after their huge error during Tottenham's win over Liverpool.

England and Cook made huge mistake

Luis Diaz goal wrongly disallowed for offside

Both were subsequently suspended

WHAT HAPPENED? VAR officials Cook and England are both set to return to their jobs after their suspension following Liverpool's defeat to Spurs. England was working as VAR with Cook as his assistant when they wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz's goal for offside. The audio was subsequently released, with both realising their mistake but being unable to overturn the decision. England believed the on-field decision was to award the goal, instead of ruling it out, hence the error.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been stood down, they are now set to return to their duties this weekend. Per Sky Sports, England will be the fourth official when Brentford play Burnley, and Cook will be assistant referee for Sheffield United's clash with Manchester United.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Both Cook and England will hope for a low-key weekend that is not marred by refereeing errors when the Premier League returns.