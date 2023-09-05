'The damage to Spanish football has been enormous' -  RFEF apologise to football world for Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso scandal and vow to 'give the spotlight' back to Spain Women's team

The Spanish football federation has apologised for the damage done by president Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final

Rubiales has been suspended from all football activities for 90 days by FIFA after refusing to resign from his position as RFEF chief. Pedro Rocha is leading the organisation in his stead and took the opportunity to say sorry to 'the world of football and society'.

The letter described the behaviour of Rubiales, who grabbed and kissed Spain captain Hermoso after the World Cup final win over England and was seen grabbing his crotch during the match, as "totally unacceptable", adding the then president's actions "do not respond in no way to the values of Spanish society as a whole".

Rocha's letter began by saying it was "essential to request the most sincere apologies to the whole of world football, to the football institutions (FIFA, UEFA) of the footballers, especially the players of England in Spain, the other agents involved in football and fans around the world".

"The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous," it read. "The RFEF wants to transmit to the whole of society and to the whole of football world its utmost regret for what happened that has tarnished our national team, our football and our society. We feel deeply saddened by the damage caused and therefore, we must apologize most sincerely and make a firm and absolute commitment that events like these can never happen again."

Rocha reiterated that the regional presidents of the RFEF have demanded that Rubiales resigns from the post and promised "a whole set of actions that improve the governance of the Spanish football federation and allow it to repair, to the extent possible, the damage caused".

The three-page letter ended with Rocha congratulating the Spain women's team on their World Cup triumph and with a recognition that the Rubiales controversy had overshadowied their achievement.

"Finally, I want to congratulate our team once again for its historic triumph, recognizing the impact and legacy that his victory will have on the future of Spanish football. We are convinced that his spirit has inspired millions of people of all ages, and we cannot be prouder of the way they have behaved, both inside and off the field of play. In due time, I intend to give them back the spotlight and celebrate their achievements as they deserve."